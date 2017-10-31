Government review of fixed-odds betting terminals 'disappointing'

Critics have expressed disappointment at the the launch of a Government consultation into fixed-odds betting terminals which could see the maximum stake for the highly-addictive machines reduced to just £2.

Responding to the announcement, Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson argued the proposals do not go far enough and suggested ministers should aim to reduce the number of terminals and introduce tighter restrictions on advertising.

According to the latest figures from the Gambling Commission, there are more than 2 million people in the UK who are either problem gamblers or at risk of addiction.

Fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) have come under particular scrutiny from gambling awareness campaigners because they allow users to bet up to £100 every 20 seconds.

The Government consultation, launched today, proposes cutting the maximum stake to between £50 and £2.

It will also look at introducing new advertising guidelines to protect problem gamblers, children and young people, and restricting access to gambling content s on social media for under-18s.

The Culture Secretary Tracy Crouch said it was "vital" that the Government "strikes the right balance between socially responsible growth and protecting the most vulnerable".

However, Mr Watson accused ministers of squandering "a real opportunity".

"After months of delays they've simply decided to have another consultation," he said.

"And instead of taking firm measures on the proliferation of gambling advertising, on TV and online, the Government have again been found wanting.

"Britain is suffering from a hidden epidemic of gambling addiction. The measures announced today will do very little for those suffering from gambling addiction and for the millions, including hundreds of thousands of children, who are at risk of developing an addiction."

The Church of England, which has been demanding changes to gambling legislation, described the £100 stake as a "disastrous anomaly".

The Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Rev Alan Smith, said: "The Triennial Review of Stakes and Prizes has proposed a range of possible stakes for fixed-odds betting terminals.

"While a reduction in stakes is welcome, any stake higher than £2 does not go far enough to address the harm these machines cause to families and communities around the UK.

"In our broader response to the consultation, the Church of England will urge the Government to consider the experiences of those affected most by these machines, and to choose to lower the stake to £2.

"This will bring order to the regulatory scheme and improve our high streets.

"At present, FOBTs are the only betting machines on the high street which take a stake of more than £2.

"The £100 stake has been a disastrous anomaly. I urge the Government not to replace one harmful anomaly with another at the expense of the poorest and most vulnerable."

Labour MP David Lammy tweeted: "I have been calling for this for 7 years. Get on with it. FOBTs are ruining more lives by the hour.

"The Treasury shouldn't be making money out of FOBTs. This is well overdue, Govnt needs to stop dragging its feet."

A spokesman for the Association of British Bookmakers said: "Today's consultation sets out a number of proposals which we will consider and respond to.

"We believe the focus of any final decision should be to ensure measures are adopted that will be of genuine benefit to problem gamblers.

"Betting shops cater for over six million customers every year and the vast majority of them gamble responsibly.

"We know that most problem gamblers use seven or more different types of gambling products, therefore there is a challenge for the whole gambling industry to move from a position where there is a stable level of problem gambling in this country to one where problem gambling rates are decreasing.

"Betting shops are investing very significant sums of money to help identify those at risk so that they get the help that they need, we are continually updating and working to improve responsible gambling measures."

A spokesman for William Hill said: "This is a broad package of gambling reform.

"We are pleased that the Government recognises both the industry's contribution to the wider economy and the progress made on social responsibility including player tracking.

"We are concerned that severe stake cuts remain an option and will play a full part in the consultation process to ensure an evidence-based outcome."

Last month it emerged that the Gambling Commission was investigating allegations that Ladbrokes staff watched an addict borrow hundreds of pounds in payday loans and lose it all on fixed-odds betting terminals.

Paul Jones, 39, said he took out two high-interest loans within an hour in front of employees at a branch of the bookmaker in Birmingham, the Guardian reported.

He told the paper the staff knew he was borrowing money to keep playing on the machines but did not try to stop him.

"I borrowed the maximum I could, about £200, and lost that within 15 minutes," he added.

"I didn't want to leave because I was sure the machine would pay out soon."

Ladbrokes told the Guardian that it "has a clear commitment to helping our customers gamble in a safe and responsible manner, both in-shop and online".

"We are currently investigating the claims made in this case," a spokesman added at the time.