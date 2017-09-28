GP Taylor: Parents deserve honesty over vaccinations

It was only a matter of hours after my wife and I had our youngest child vaccinated for whooping cough. She lay limply in our arms as we waited for the doctor. When he arrived, he was unsure what had caused the problem.

In my heart, I already knew. Within the year, my daughter had developed severe eczema. Her body had to be wrapped in wet bandages. She would cry in pain and try to itch herself constantly.

This lasted for several years. As it cleared up, my then nine-year-old girl developed Crohn’s disease. She was rushed in to hospital on her birthday and returned home months later.

Her sickness prevented her going to school and having a normal life. Many operations followed and it is only now, nearly a decade later that she is slowly making her way in the world and coping with life as a young and gifted adult.

I am in no doubt as to what has caused all this. Quite simply it was a vaccine, a vaccine that we as parents were basically forced to give our child so as not to be outside the herd.

The health visitors and local doctor were all adamant that it was the right thing to do and no harm could come to her. Regardless of our doubts, the pressure was there. It was as if they were all part of some government scheme to sign up as many people as possible regardless of the consequences.

For my family and I, the consequences have been catastrophic. On more than one occasion my child faced death, all because of a little jab in a rural surgery on a sunny afternoon.

One thing I do know, if I were ever to have a child again I would certainly never allow them to have a vaccine that wasn’t proven to be 100 per cent safe. I would rather they took their chances with whooping cough than face a childhood of pain and anguish.

Sadly, parents soon might not be able to make that choice. Governments around the world have a growing obsession with vaccinating the masses. The entrepreneur Bill Gates is at the forefront of the vaccine bonanza.

He said: “Over this decade, we believe unbelievable progress can be made, in both inventing new vaccines and making sure they get out to all the children who need them. We only need about six or seven more and then you would have all the tools to reduce childhood death, reduce population growth, and everything, the stability, the environment, benefits from that.”

In many countries, it is becoming illegal not to have your child vaccinated. Choice is being slowly passed from the parent to the state. America and Australia now have laws that prohibit children attending school unless they have been vaccinated.

Australia even wants to have vaccination linked to public benefits. It is simply, no jab, no money. Some doctors have even been known to take unvaccinated people off their lists.

The only people winning here are the pharmaceutical companies who are raking in the vast profits paid to them by the NHS.

If you are one of those people who swear by vaccines then I have to ask you, why did Australia cancel its child flu vaccination programme? The answer is that children were having severe reactions to the jabs that were leading to convulsions and coma.

Despite this, governments are insisting on the broadening of vaccination. It will soon no longer be a matter of choice. Parents will be forced to have their children vaccinated or face them being banned from school, as has happened in the USA.

No longer are parents given the right to choose. They are not even allowed to request single vaccines instead of the multiple drugs that have been linked to so much controversy and why?

Drugs like the MMR are convenient for the health service to use. One jab covers all and time and cost are a major factor. Forget the health of your child, just do as the government says and take the live virus with a hint of mercury and aluminium all cultured in foetal bovine serum. Not the kind of ingredients I would willingly allow to be injected into my child.

There is too much money sloshing around in the bank accounts of pharmaceutical companies to make me think anything other than this is a vast money making project.

Parents deserve honesty and openness from government as to what exactly is in vaccines and whether they actually cause the problems that some children face. I for one have seen the devastation caused. It may have been one in a million, but I would never take that risk again.

GP Taylor is a writer and broadcaster and can be followed @GPTaylorauthor.