Grant Thornton on board for YP Awards

The Yorkshire Post is teaming up with professional services giant Grant Thornton for this year’s Excellence in Business Awards.

The firm, which has a sizeable presence in both Sheffield and Leeds, has signed on to sponsor the category for firms turning over between £10m and £50m.

It joins up with fellow sponsors DLA Piper who are backing the category for firms turning over more than £50m, Doncaster Sheffield Airport who are backing the Commercial Space category and Leeds Beckett University who are backing Entrepreneur of the Year.

Andy Wood, managing partner, Grant Thornton, Yorkshire said: “The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards celebrates the fantastic hard work of the region’s businesses, large and small.

“It’s been quite a year and despite the uncertainty of Brexit, and a less than stable political climate, Yorkshire continues to thrive.

“Our economy is truly vibrant and our businesses are flourishing. Grant Thornton is proud to be sponsoring this category, which recognises those mid-tier firms which are the real powerhouses of the region’s economy.”

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “We are all thrilled to have Grant Thornton on board. The expertise that it and all our sponsors bring to the judging process is vital. Together we share the common goal of making as much noise as possible to celebrate our region’s wonderful and innovative economy.”

The awards take place on Thursday November 2 at the New Dock Hall in Leeds. Entries are now closed with shortlisting to take place in the next few weeks.