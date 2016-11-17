Grayling: Scrapping electrification “good news” for passengers

TRANSPORT SECRETARY Chris Grayling has insisted the decision to scrap plans to electrify the rail line between Hull and Selby is “good news” for passengers.

Mr Grayling said the proposed upgrade was no longer needed because operators on the route were investing in trains that can run using both electric and diesel power.

MPs along the route were told on Wednesday that the long-planning electrification of the line would not be going ahead.

The announcement came just a day after the Government set out its latest plans for Leeds and Sheffield to be connected to the HS2 high speed rail line.

Hull North MP Diana Johnson pressed Mr Grayling to explain the Government’s decision in the Commons today.

Mr Grayling told MPs: “The train companies got there first, and the good news for Hull is that both Hull Trains and TransPennine Express are going to be running on this route with new generation state-of-the-art hybrid trains that will run on both electric and diesel, and will connect Hull across the Pennines and connect Hull to London.

“That is good news for the passengers.”

Mrs Johnson highlighted comments made by Northern Powerhouse Minister Andrew Percy two years ago, before the Brigg and Goole MP was a member of the Government.

Speaking in 2014, Mr Percy said: “The problem if you are not included in the electrification is the risk that you then become just a shuttle service connecting into the main line.”

In George Osborne’s last Budget before the 2015 General Election, the Government committed to “proceed with electrification of the Selby to Hull line” which would “complete the full electrification of the historic trade route between Liverpool and Hull”.

First Hull Trains had offered a bridging loan to help meet the cost of electrifying the line.

Doubts have also emerged in recent weeks over the timetable for the electrification of the Midland Mainline connecting Sheffield to London.

The Government last year put back the completion date to 2023 but that now appears to be slipping further.