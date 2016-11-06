Grayling set to lay out HS2 future at chamber dinner

The future of HS2 is likely to be high on the agenda when transport secretary Chris Grayling appears at Leeds Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner next year.

Mr Grayling affirmed his committment to the project last month when he told Sky News that HS2 is “ready to happen, going to happen, and (will) make a massive difference to our country.” He has rejected the idea that Brexit may affect the project.

The London-born MP was a prominent Leave campaigner during the EU referendum, but proposed Theresa May as successor to David Cameron in the Conservative leadership contest.

He has been MP for the safe Tory seat of Epsom & Ewell since 2001, was Justice Secretary for three years from 2012 and Leader of the Commons after the 2015 General Election until his current appointment.

Chamber President Gerald Jennings said: “With transport consistently high on the list of issues concerning businesses in Leeds, we expect there to be high interest in this major event in our calendar.

“The annual dinner is always a great opportunity to network, rub shoulders with senior decision-makers and entertain clients but the additional factor of getting such a senior government minister to speak guarantees that this will be an event not to be missed. I advise people to book early to avoid disappointment.”

The black-tie dinner takes place at the Royal Armouries on Thursday January 26; after-dinner entertainment will be provided by international stand-up comedian Paul Sinha.