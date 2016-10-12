Great and the good assemble for Yorkshire Powerhouse awards

Some of the biggest global brands and top CEOs of the region gathered to celebrate and recognise outstanding success of the Yorkshire region at the Aagrah Yorkshire Powerhouse Business Awards dinner.

Yorkshire based Aagrah Restaurant Group’s 34th Aagrah Annual Business Dinner broke all records as the biggest and most successful of the Aagrah Annual Business Dinners to date.

More than 800 influential business guests including many CEO’s, Managing Directors and other key decision makers, attended event which raised £130,000. The business dinner was held in the heart of Leeds at the First Direct Arena.

Keynote speaker Sir Gary Verity delivered a speech on the Northern Powerhouse that highlighted outstanding contributions from the Yorkshire region to the national GDP.

For the first time the event brought together the leader of Bradford City Council Susan Hinchcliffe and Leeds City Council leader, Judith Blake on the same platform to address the audience, demonstrating a message of unity between the two great cities.

The five award category winners presented on the night were:

Restaurant of the Year: Devonshire Arms, Burlington Restaurant, Skipton.

International Trade: Proper Maid

Real Taste of Yorkshire Award - Yorkshire Provender

Investment of the Year - Virgin Trains

Services to Industry Winner: TV celebrity chef Brian Turner,

Aagrah’s managing director Mohammed Aslam, said, “It’s great to see so many people here, we are truly grateful to everyone for their support.”

Aagrah is UK’s and Europe’s largest Kashmiri restaurant group with 14 branches employing 400 staff.

Aagrah’s fundraising is done through their charity wing, Jannat Welfare International Trust, in memory of Sajid Sabir, the late son of Aagrah’s Chairman, Mohammed Sabir, MBE, Hons Dbs to benefit local, national and international charities.