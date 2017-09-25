Great Bake Off star shares best baking tips

A Great British Bake Off finalist shared his best baking tips as he served cake for staff at npower in Leeds as part of its fundraising efforts for Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Andrew Smyth, who reached the final in last year’s competition, also baked an exclusive wind turbine ‘showstopper’ for the employees, who in turn baked their own cakes.

Great British Bake Off 2016 finalist Andrew Smyth joins Leeds npower staff , Lindsey Barkham, Jaime Davies,Scott Laycock and Ellen Boon, as they support Macmillans World's Biggest Coffee Morning. Picture Scott Merrylees

The energy giant is holding coffee mornings across all its main sites in the run up to Macmillan’s 27th World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event, which takes place across the country on Friday.

Mr Smyth said: “Baking is a brilliant way to raise money for such an important cause like Macmillan – it’s lots of fun and is the perfect opportunity to get friends and family together. Whether it’s a secret family recipe, a classic or an inventive bake, I’d encourage everyone to give it a go and get involved this year.”