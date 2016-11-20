Great Ed Balls of fire as the MP-turned-dancer survives

FORMER MORLEY and Outwood MP Ed Balls’s remarkable Strictly Come Dancing adventure will go on for another week after he escaped elimination with an eye-catching jive.

The former shadow chancellor stole the show on Saturday as he was lowered from the Blackpool Winter Gardens Tower Ballroom ceiling playing a piano before taking to the dance floor to jive with Katya Jones to the Jerry Lee Lewis hit Great Balls Of Fire.

Performing in front of wife Yvette Cooper, Mr Balls and his styled quiff earned a score of just 23 points, leaving them lingering at the bottom of the leaderboard once again.

But he wasn’t required to take part in the dance-off in tonight’s results show, as rivals Greg Rutherford and Claudia Fragapane were made to perform again after marks from judges were combined with the public vote.

In the end it was Mr Rutherford, the Olympic gold-medallist, who became the ninth celebrity to leave the show.

The longjumper and partner Natalie Lowe performed a quickstep at the Blackpool spectacular that earned them a score of 32 points.

Mr Rutherford, who recently turned 30, said: “It’s horrible, I mean it’s something that completely engulfs your life and every aspect – I mean I am training 10 to 12 hours a day – I have been putting all my heart and soul into it.

“I would like to think I was getting better and improving but obviously not.”