Great Yorkshire Show 2017: The show director's welcome

Visitors to this year’s Great Yorkshire Show will find new experiences to enjoy in every section of the showground.

Honorary show director, Charles Mills, said there is something new in every section of the show this year showcasing the very best of the countryside. “We have livestock in all forms, which are so important to the show and the exhibitors here are some of the best in the UK,” he said.

“We are really delighted the British Charolais Cattle Society is holding its first national show here this year which will be a highlight of the Beef section.

“The Lely robotic milking demo was very popular last year and this year calf feeding using the robotic milker will be demonstrated. It is an innovation which will help improve livestock management.

“Agriculture and the future of farming is very much at the heart of the show and the farming seminars will look at issues concerning the farming community including Brexit.”

Investment is continually being made in the showground and its facilities. Last year the new £11.5m exhibition hall was opened and transformed for the show into the new food emporium.

This year equine competitors in the main arena will be able to warm up for their classes in the new £70,000 collecting ring which has an Olympic standard all-weather surface.

“The new collecting ring is a long-term investment, made to bring it up to international standard. World class facilities means we can not only attract the best riders and horses to the show, but competitors and exhibitors at Countryside Live benefit as well.”

The exhibition hall will again host the two cook-ery theatres where chef, Rosemary Shrager, will be leading the demonstrations. She will be joined by a host of the region’s top chefs who will be cooking with the best local produce from the Food Hall.

Home-grown attractions will also be taking centre stage as Atkinson Action Horses from Goole, bring the equine stars of Poldark, Victoria and Peaky Blinders to the Main Arena. The first British stunt horse team to appear at the Great Yorkshire Show, Charles said it was wonderful to have such brilliant home-grown talent taking centre stage.

Other highlights will include the British Pole Climbing Competition which has a £5,000 purse up for grabs.