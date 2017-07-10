Great Yorkshire Show 2017: Tuesday's highlights

The opening day of the Great Yorkshire Show will see a packed programme and some VIP visitors.

8.30am

The British Charolais Cattle Society will judge 75 head of cattle as part of their national show. Head to the top rings.

10am

The recently-appointed environment minister, former education secretary Michael Gove, faces a test of his rural knowledge when he meets visitors at the CLA stand.

11am/2pm

Pig farmers Vicky Scott and Kate Moore will be hosting a virtual tour of their farm.

11am

Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager will be giving a cookery demonstration in the Food Theatre (Hall One).

2-3pm

How will leaving the EU affect agriculture? Professor Wyn Grant is hosting a seminar on 'The Great Brexit Debate' in Hall One.

2.30pm

The celebrity fashion show is one of the Show's highlights - the line-up has yet to be unveiled.

3.25pm

A performance by Atkinson Action Horses, who train stunt horses for TV dramas such as Poldark, Victoria and Peaky Blinders, in the main ring. Fans can also meet the horses afterwards.

All day

Fordson celebrates its centenary with a display of agricultural machinery from 1917 to the present day on the President's Lawn.

Live milking demonstrations.

Leeds Rhinos players will be at the Welcome to Yorkshire stand.

Display to Haworth mountain bike trials cyclist Jack McCarthy at the Welcome to Yorkshire stand.

Australian agriculture minister Leon Bignall at the Welcome to Yorkshire stand.

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington at the Welcome to Yorkshire stand.