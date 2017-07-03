Great Yorkshire Show 2017: Your chance to see stunt horses from Peaky Blinders and Poldark

TV stunt horses who starred in popular dramas Poldark, Peaky Blinders and Victoria will make their debut at the Great Yorkshire Show this year.

East Yorkshire-based Atkinson Action Horses will wow crowds with their combination of stunts and tricks in the Main Ring each day of the show.

This will be the first time an English horse stunt team has appeared at the show.

Horse master Mark Atkinson and son Benjamin, who own the Eastrington business, will be stunt riders at the show which will include some 18 horses.

Mark said: “We are thrilled to be performing at the Great Yorkshire Show. As a Yorkshireman it is a real honour to be part of this prestigious event and we are looking forward to bringing the horses and meeting the visitors.”

Agriculture is, as always, at the heart of the Great Yorkshire Show.

International shearers will go head to head in a thrilling England v New Zealand Sheep Shearing ‘Test Match’ which will take place on Wednesday. Adam Berry, Dean Nelmes and Anthony Rook will represent England and go up against current world champion Johnny Kirkpatrick and Rowland Smith who have flown in from New Zealand to compete.

Education is also a key part of the show and there are some great displays that visitors can take part in.

A virtual pig tour will take place every day at 11am and 2pm with sisters Vicky Scott and Kate Moore.

Vicky and Kate run a family pig farm in East Yorkshire renowned for its innovative management techniques. Their indoor breeding unit at Pockthorpe Hall, near Driffield, houses 1,700 sows while their outdoor unit at East Knapton is home to 1,200 outdoor sows.

Live milking will once again take place at the Lely stand where visitors will see calves being trained to feed on an automated calf feeder.

This is the first year that calves on an automated feeding system has featured at the show and is important to show how calves can be reared away from their mother.

A revolutionary robot designed for solid floor cleaning called Discovery 120 Collector will also be on display.

Celebrating its centenary this year is the The Ford and Fordson Association.

Marking 100 years of tractor production will be a display of tractors and machinery on the President’s Lawn.

This will include the early Ford and Fordson tractors and span the ages through to the current New Holland range. A must for all tractor and machinery enthusiasts.