Green pledge helping to give fresh impetus to fir trade

Growing sentiments for local provenance are driving festive custom at a sprawling North Yorkshire countryside estate that is dedicated to Christmas trees.

Months of productive weather have meant the Scampston Estate near Malton is well-stocked with homegrown varieties of Nordman Fir and Norway Spruce this year.

The festive centrepiece has been grown on the estate for almost 20 years, with 14 acres now loaded with thousands of trees for visitors to choose from as the countdown to December 25 continues.

One aspect that sales leader Jemma Miller says is bringing more and more people through the estate gates is the fact that Scampston stands out for growing its own trees, and customers also buy-in to the estate’s sustainable approach of planting three trees for every tree that they sell.

“We are selling more this year and offering a delivery service has helped but a lot of people are commenting on how they are coming here because our trees are locally grown,” Ms Miller said.

“I think there is a big focus in Malton now about shopping local and it is now considered a food capital. This is an extension of that. People know the origin of what they are getting.”