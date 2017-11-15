Greggs apologises after replacing baby Jesus with sausage roll in advent calendar on sale in Sheffield

Bakery firm Greggs has issued an apology after replacing baby Jesus with a sausage roll in a quirky advent calendar which is due to go on sale in Sheffield next week.

Yesterday, the firm announced a twist on the usual chocolate filled advent calendar by revealing that its festive offering would offer customers tokens to claim sausage rolls, pasties and other baked goods.

But the high street chain came under fire after showing the pastry in a manger - instead of Jesus - in publicity photos for its special Christmas countdown.

The calendar does not contain any treats behind the doors. Instead it contains tokens which can be redeemed inside one of 1,700 Greggs stores across the UK.

A spokesman said: "We're really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention."

The tokens can be taken into any branch of Greggs and exchanged for a different treat everyday, such as a Festive Bake, a Christmas latte, a mince pie or the bakery chain's signature sausage roll.

The calendar costs £24 but the firm says the contents are worth between £35 and £60. The calendars will go on sale on Monday, November 20 including at the firm's branch in The Moor, Sheffield.