Gregory expands into homes

Gregory Property Group is expanding into the residential development market with plans underway for over 70 new houses across four schemes.

The long-established Leeds-based developer, that is responsible for landmark regeneration schemes including the £40m Foss Islands retail scheme in York and the £40m Broad Street Plaza destination centre in Halifax, has now established Gregory Homes as a division dedicated to residential ventures.

Andrew Foggitt, who joined the group in 2014, will lead the residential asset growth but also remain director in charge of commercial ventures at Gregory.

He said, “As the property industry as a whole shows economic strengthening the time is right for us to increase our presence in the residential sector. We are now actively bringing forth our sector development expertise, in some cases working in joint venture partnerships, to deliver bespoke schemes that fit into the local environment whilst delivering against the regional housing shortage.”

Current developments underway include 12 mews style homes at a key site in Pudsey which completed last month and nine family homes in Monk Fryston which are approaching completion.

The group is also pursuing a joint venture with Robinson Developments to deliver 29 family houses in Eccleshill, Bradford and a 22 homes development in the Nidderdale village of Dacre Banks in a joint venture with Ridgefield Property.