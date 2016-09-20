Group of 16 carry out horrific attack on 22-year-old in Hull

A 22-year-old was assaulted by a group of 16 people during a horrific attack in Hull.

The victim was walking on grassland between Stroud Crescent East towards Holwell Road at 8.30pm on Saturday, September 10.

Police have today launched an appeal for witnesses after the man was left with a broken nose, cuts to his lip and tongue, and bruising on his head and body.

The victim was headed towards the North Point Shopping Centre with a friend when he was approached by two men on a motorcycle.

A passenger on the motorcycle then struck him on the back of his head.

Police said around 16 people attacked the victim, and stole his wallet and mobile phone from his pocket.

The group of attackers fled when a man and woman approached them while walking a dog.

The victim’s friend left the scene before the attack, fearing for their own safety, police said.

Bransholme East Community Policing Team regularly patrol the area, and police said the attack is being treated as an isolated incident.

Police are trying to trace the dog walkers, or anyone with information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 2213440.

People can also pass on information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.