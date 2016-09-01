‘Gull mugging’ hotspots revealed

‘Gull mugging’ reports have revealed the hotspots where residents and visitors are most likely to have their fish and chips snatched.

Scarborough council set up a ‘gull mugging’ reporting page on their website and since March have received 22 cases of muggings and attacks from gulls.

The data collected has given an idea of the spots people are most likely to be swooped on by the seaside birds.

The most common locations in Scarborough include Westborough, Foreshore Road, the Quay, South Beach and Vernon Road. The majority of incidents reported occurred in June and July.

Click here to download the Apple version of the Yorkshire Post’s free app

Click here to download the Android version of the Yorkshire Post’s free app



Click here to download the YEP’s free app to your iPhone or iPad

Click here to download the YEP’s free app to your Android device