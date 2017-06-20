Gulliver's Kingdom ride shut down because of a family of ducks

One of Gulliver's Kingdom's most popular rides had to be stopped - because of a family of ducks.

The Pirate Adventure Ride at the Derbyshire destination was temporarily put on hold after the family of 13 decided to make it their home.

The Pirate Adventure ride at Gulliver's Kingdom.

And the decision was made to close the ride to give them the chance to settle in properly.

Lee Stacey, resort manager of Gulliver's Kingdom, said: "They obviously thought that the Pirate Adventure Ride was the perfect place to call home. We didn't want to disturb them so we closed the ride down and gave them the time they needed to get comfortable. We have no idea how long they are likely to remain but they're welcome to stay as long as they like."