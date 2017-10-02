Gunman hunted over mass shooting in Las Vegas

A gunman has opened fire shooting people at a music festival in Las Vegas.

According to reports, multiple people are said to have been shot in the Mandalay Bay area of Las Vegas.

The gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, with images from the scene showing people lying on the ground or running for cover.

People are being urged to avoid the Strip while authorities deal with the incident.

A police spokesman tweeted: "We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area."