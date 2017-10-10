Gunpowder: Kit Harington drama filmed in Yorkshire to air soon

A BBC drama shot in Yorkshire which tells the inside story of the Gunpowder Plot will hit our screens this month.

Gunpowder, which stars Game of Thrones' Kit Harington alongside Liv Tyler and Mark Gatiss, airs on BBC One on October 21. The eagerly-awaited series was filmed in several locations across Yorkshire in early 2017:-

The three-part thriller is based on the Gunpowder Plot, when a group of persecuted Catholics plotted to blow up Parliament in 1605. Instead of the cult figure of Guy Fawkes, the drama focuses on the scheme's driving force - Robert Catesby, a Warwickshire landowner played by Harington. Gatiss plays King James's spymaster Robert Cecil and Tyler is Catesby's cousin Anne Vaux.

