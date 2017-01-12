Habitat returns to Leeds

Furniture brand Habitat is to return to Leeds with the opening of a new store.

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's, which bought the firm last September, will re-establish stand-alone Habitat stores for the first time since the company went into administration in 2011.

They have chosen Moortown as the location for the 2,000sq.ft branch.

Habitat was previously owned by Homebase, which had a concession in its Moor Allerton store. All Habitat shops outside of London were closed following the 2011 collapse.

Over 600 products will be on sale, and the official opening has been confirmed for Saturday January 28.

Store manager Sarah McLenaghan said:

“We know we have a lot of Habitat fans in the area so we’re delighted to be back in the city with a shiny new store. A lot of our online customers in the Leeds area want to be able to touch and feel products before they buy which the new store allows them to do as well as getting advice from our in-store colleagues. We’re also now in an extremely convenient shopping location alongside stores like Sainsbury’s and Argos and we’re looking forward to bringing the Habitat shopping experience back to Leeds.”