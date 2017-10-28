Halloween extravaganza Out of this World set to return to Sheffield tomorrow

Back for its fourth year, the Halloween extravaganza, Out of This World, is set to take over Sheffield City Centre tomorrow.

This year's line-up is shaping up to be the biggest ever with exciting new acts confirmed including The Whale, Bewildered Beasts, Funky Dance Fever, Dancing Stormtroopers, Sparky and Titan Robots, Sheffield Robotics and Lightning McQueen.

Out Of This World, which is being run in conjunction with partners including Moor Sheffield, Farrah’s Funfairs and Heart Yorkshire, will run free family friendly activities across the city centre from 10:30am to 5:30pm tomorrow.

Councillor Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure at Sheffield City Council said: “Once again, we have a fantastic event planned with so many new acts, shows and displays to see.

“Out Of This World is one of our most popular major events in the city and one of the most popular events of this kind in the UK.

“This really is an event enjoyed by all, from the sci-fi fanatics and comic collectors to the try out tricksters and little monsters. There something for people of all ages, from the Little Monsters Halloween party on The Moor to the interactive robotics displays from The University of Sheffield.

“Last year thousands of visitors came to Sheffield for the event and with all that’s on offer this year, it’s sure to be a huge success once again. It’s easy to see why people are so excited about it. Whether you dress up or simply come along to marvel at the many wonders on show, now it’s time to get those costumes ready and join us for what promises to be another out of this world experience.”

As in previous years, the event will be divided into three zones on the themes of sci-fi, magic and Halloween.

Sci-fi lovers are in for a treat with displays from University of Sheffield Robotics and their very useful humanoid robot Pepper, plus a whole host of many favourite characters including Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Iron Man, a Stay Puft and plenty of superheroes and villains.

If cars are your thing then keep an eye out for kids favourite Lightning McQueen and the Jurassic Park Jeep.

Once again, Dr. Who and the Daleks will be materialising in the Town Hall plus there will be Lego displays, roaming Jurassic Park dinosaurs, sci-fi, music and dance displays – and you can even meet some well-loved children’s film characters too.

For your delight and entertainment, the Magic Zone includes a programme of mystifying illusion and magic with some of the UK’s best magicians and illusionists. From sleight of hand to the weird and wonderful, Dr Diabolo and Sam The Scam will perform magic tricks that will astound you.

Those who want to learn a few tricks can take part in the magic workshops, or maybe just try and work out how they are done.

Step right up for the smallest sensation in the world, Professor Jon’s Flea Circus, with a cast including the thrilling Flea Cannon Ball and Dare Devil Danny, the incredible Flea High Diver (performing without a net!). The whole show will have the entire audience scratching their heads in laughter and amazement.

If your little ones are looking for spooktacular fun then head down to the Little Monsters zone on The Moor. There will be plenty of scary fun for all the family, particularly for younger children. Meet Titan Robot or see the caged Mummy. There’s also spooky storytelling and face painting plus many more activities to keep the little ones occupied. Come in fancy dress and join in the parade.

The Winter Garden and Peace Gardens will be home to a whole host of characters, plus music and entertainment. Barkers Pool will host Funky Dance Fever and dancing Stormtroopers. Come and see the movie and TV car display in Tudor Square or experience all the fun of the fair on Fargate.

With this years’ line up in the bag, people can now start planning how they’ll take in all the best sights of the strange, spooky, stupendous and supernatural and put the finishing touches to their costumes. Click here for more info and to download the map