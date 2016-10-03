Hammond offers Yorkshire new EU funding promise

CHANCELLOR PHILIP Hammond today extended his pledge over millions of pounds Yorkshire is set to lose as Britain leaves the European Union.

Mr Hammond told the Conservative Party conference that projects signed off to receive EU cash before Brexit will continue to receive money from the UK Government after it leaves.

Yorkshire was due to receive more than £600m in so-called ‘structural funds’ to help the region’s economy in the current EU funding round running from 2014 to 2020.

Mr Hammond had only previously promised that projects signed off by next month’s Autumn Statement would be guaranteed funding.

Today’s announcement efffectively pushes that deadline back to the moment Britain formally leaves the EU which is likely to happen in 2019.

Labour last week promised it would extend EU funding for regions such as Yorkshire “into the 2020s and beyond”.

He told the conference in Birmingham he wanted to “offer some additional certainty to British businesses and other organisations bidding to receive EU funding while we’re still a member.”

He continued: “I’ve already guaranteed the funding for projects signed prior to this year’s Autumn Statement.

“Today, I can go further. The Treasury will offer a guarantee to bidders whose projects meet UK priorities and value for money criteria, that if they secure multi-year EU funding before we exit we will guarantee those payments after Britain has left the EU - protecting British jobs and businesses after Brexit.”

Theresa May’s arrival in Downing Street and her dismissal of former chancellor George Osborne has raised questions over his ‘northern powerhouse’ intiative to accelerate growth in the North.

Those doubts were further underlined by the departure of Lord Jim O’Neill, one of the key architects of the Northern Powerhouse, from the Treasury last month.

Today, Mr Hammond insisted the Government remained committed to the idea.

He said: “The Northern Powerhouse project takes a visionary approach linking the great cities of the North into a coherent economic entity an interconnected region that raises productivity and delivers growth by making it easier and cheaper for firms and individuals to move goods, people, and ideas.

“And I pledge today, that the Treasury, under my leadership, will continue to drive the Northern Powerhouse project working in partnership with local leaders to see it deliver its potential for people in the North.

“But our ambition isn’t limited to the Northern Powerhouse. We want to create the conditions for success in the North, the South, and everywhere in between.”