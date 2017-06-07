"Happy ending" as Ed Miliband returns to Doncaster voter whose lawn he cut - and gets her to pose with Vote Labour poster

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has returned to the home of a woman whose grass he was pictured cutting on the General Election campaign trail - and got her to pose with a Vote Labour poster.

Ed, who is standing for re-election in Doncaster North, posted a picture of the pair smiling on Twitter with the caption: "The lawnmower story has a happy ending...#VoteLabour2017."

His return to the woman's home in Arksey came after he was pictured pushing the mower as he campaigned for votes last month.

He joked on Twitter that helping a constituent mow her lawn was "grassroots strategy in action".

Bentley councillor and Cabinet Member with Portfolio for Housing at Doncaster Council Jane Nightingale posted the photo and said: "Bit more of a close up to show he really did mow the lawn."

It was later claimed that he was unable to start the hover mower - and the woman at the centre of the picture, who has not been named, apparently blasted it as a PR stunt.

Ed Miliband was pictured cutting a voter's lawn.

To add to the embarrassment, the angry woman said she was not a Labour voter but if it had been his brother, David, it would have been ‘absolutely fine’.

But the new picture suggests he may have been able to help the constituent change her mind.

The full list of candidates standing in Doncaster North is

Liberal Democrat - Robert Adamson

Conservative - Shade Adoh

English Democrat - David Allen

Yorkshire Party - Charlie Bridges

Independent - Frank Calladine

Labour - Ed Miliband

UKIP- Kim Parkinson