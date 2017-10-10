Harrogate bricklayer wins £63,000 to treat his biggest betting sceptic to a bungalow - his mum!

For years Harrogate bricklayer Dane Mercer, 55, has enjoyed an almost daily flutter on the horses or football - much to the disapproval of his 79-year-old mum Pamela, but in a huge turn of events he has won £63,000 to treat his biggest sceptic to a bungalow.

Ever since he successfully backed Red Rum to win the 1977 Grand National with his stepdad, Dane has faced the wrath of his mum for betting so often, but the sudden win and being able to move into a new home will make a huge difference to her life as she battles with heart disease and cancer.

Dane is selling his flat near the Betfred shop on King's Road in Bilton, and his mum is giving up the tenancy at her flat on Knaresborough Road. Beating 8,000/1 odds, the win from a £65 stake picking five winners at Lingfield, Huntingdon and Chelmsford - combined with the sale of his flat and a further £1,000 he scooped up from a separate bet, means he has enough to splash out.

Dane said: “She’s a clean living, church going sort of lady and she has never liked me going to Betfred, so when I went to see her after this brilliant win I said I had something to tell her. She said, ‘Oh no, don’t tell me you have gambled it all away at the bookies.` I explained she couldn’t have been more wrong and told her I had just had the biggest win of my life.

"She burst into tears and gave me a big hug. She would always be saying that I was wasting my money down the bookies but she’s not now, that is for sure. She certainly sees the irony of what has happened.

“This tremendous win couldn’t have come at a better time because she’s struggling with heart disease and has now just been diagnosed with cancer. She struggles with steps and stairs and we need a bungalow. I took her to the shops for a new cashmere jumper to treat her from my win.

"She’s also enjoyed some nice food including steak since my win last week, and we’ve already been to the estate agents looking at bungalows. Girlfriends come and go but the fact is you only ever get one mum.

"We are very close, especially since she’s been very ill and I have been caring for her. Basically she is my best friend as well as my mum. The way I look at it is she has looked after me all my life and now after my younger brother died it is right now she’s terminally ill that I look after her.

"She used to always get my brother and I to say we’d never put her in a nursing home - and that won’t be happening with us hopefully getting the bungalow sorted before Christmas.”

The Harrogate Betfred branch gave Dane a celebratory bottle of gin.