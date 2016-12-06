Harrogate councillors to be cut and ward boundaries changed

THE number of Harrogate councillors will be cut by 14 under plans set out by the Local Government Boundary Commission.

Harrogate will move from 54 councillors to 40 in all-out elections in 2018 after the commission concluded it would make the authority more effective.

Each ward will be represented by a single councillor once the changes have been made.

The commission set out its original proposals earlier this year and has published its final report following a public consultation.

Suggestions from the public have led to changes in the final proposals.

The suggested Knaresborough Scriven ward will be called Knaresborough Scriven Park and Knaresborough Tentergate ward will now be named Knaresborough Castle.

The proposed boundary between Harrogate High Harrogate ward and Harrogate Kingsley wardhas been altered to ensure the councillors for each represent similar numbers of voters.

Professor Colin Mellors, the commission’s chairman, said: “We are extremely grateful to people across Harrogate who took the time and effort to send us their views.

“The Commission considered every piece of evidence it received before finalising these recommendations.

“Across the borough, we have sought to balance the views expressed to us by local people with the criteria we must apply when we are deciding on new electoral arrangements. As such, we believe these recommendations deliver electoral equality for voters as well as reflecting the identities of communities in Harrogate.”