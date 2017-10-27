Harrogate event on Beatles and more at North Bar

There will be a limited number of tickets on the door this Saturday night for a night of classic 60s psychedelia music in Harrogate with a top music writer and live music at the North Bar.

Tickets are going fast for the visit by Faber & Faber published author Rob Chapman who will be giving an exclusive talk from 7pm on Saturday, November in the North Bar's upstairs room as part of an evening of 60s books, 60s music and 60s film featuring live performances by Psych-Pop band Aloe Veras, poet Heath Common and vocalist Patrick Wise.

The acclaimed Mojo magazine writer will be talking about his incredibly comprehensive musical history Psychedelia and Other Colours, which was recently published in paperback.

The book was hailed as being the definitive study of everything psychedelic – from sitars and Sergeant Pepper, surfadelica and the Soft Machine, the Rolling Stones and 13th Floor Elevators to light shows and love-ins.

The book was the follow-up to Chapman’s celebrated book on early Pink Floyd – A Very Irregular Head: The Life of Syd Barrett.

The Quietus gave Rob Chapman’s latest book a rave review saying: “Psychedelia And Other Colours also recalls other great music books like Rob Young’s Electric Eden or Jon Savage’s England’s Dreaming.”

As well as talking about the obvious bands such as Pink Floyd, the 13th Floor Elevators, The Beatles, Soft Machine, The Doors and the Rolling Stones, Chapman will also be showing his love for often-overlooked acts such as The Moody Blues and The Monkees.

The event which starts at 7pm promptly will also feature original live rock band Aloes Veras, a 60s soundtrack and 60s films plus words/music by BBC6 Music favourites Heath Common and Patrick Wise.

Psychedelia and Other Colours: An Evening with author Rob Chapman will take place on Saturday, November 18 upstairs at the North Bar on Cheltenham Parade.

Tickets are available at £4 each from Harrogate Theatre Box Office online or in person plus a limited number on the door.