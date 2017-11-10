Harrogate firm's link with Murder on the Orient Express

Harrogate Spring Water, one of the town's leading companies, marked its exciting promotion with a screening of the new film version of Agatha Christie's classic story in a party setting where invited guests including Harrogate Mayor Coun Anne Jones enjoyed fizz and canapes.

Directed and starring Kenneth Branagh, this dazzling new 20th Century Fox production features an incredible international cast including Johnny Depp, Judi Dench and Penelope Cruz.

Vic Llewellyn, head of UK brand partnerships at 20th Century Fox, said: “With their iconic art-deco branding and quintessential British heritage, Harrogate Water perfectly complements Murder on the Orient Express and we are delighted to have them on board as an official partner to celebrate the release.”

To mark the partnership, Harrogate Spring Water has launched a range of still bottled water with a competition where customers across the world have the chance to win a weekend luxury break in Harrogate.

Nicky Cain said "We are thrilled to be associated with 20th Centruy Fox in promoting this classic Agath Christie whodunnit.

"Harrogate has a thrilling history from the days of steam locomotives when visitors flocked to the town by train to take the famous Harrogate waters and our promotion will give lucky winners the opportunity to investigate Harrogate's rich spa heritage and the home of the original British bottled water."

The party at Everyman cinema in Harrogate also saw the screening of a specially filmed witty film spoof of Murder on the Orient Express starring managing director of Harrogate Water Brands James Cain OBE himself and his wife Nicky, who is marketing manager at Harrogate Water, plus other members of staff.