Harrogate Mayor to go Bollywood!

Harrogate’s mayor is to go Bollywood for her first major fundraiser of the year in aid of her two favourite local charities.

Coun Anne Jones will be bringing a touch of glamour to her civic role next month with a spectacular event called Bollywood Extravaganza.

To be held at Cardamom Black in Harrogate on Thursday, November 2, the inspiration is very personal for Harrogate’s mayor.

Coun Jones said: “I have always been attracted to the Bollywood theme and films - they are so vibrant, colourful and uplifting.

“I got the idea after hosting a Bollywood party for my daughter’s 30th birthday which everyone loved.”

The charities the event will support are close to Coun Jones’ heart - Henshaws Society for Blind People, based in Harrogate and Knaresborough, and ARCH Resolution Services, based at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

She said: “Having lived at Henshaws College for Blind People for more than 16 years when my husband Steve was the principal, the society remains close to my heart.

“I also served as the chair to Henshaws Yorkshire Volunteer Fundraising Events Committee for four years . The charity not only does marvellous work but also employs over 300 local people.

“My second choice of ARCH Resolution Services is equally worthy and offers counselling and is doing some amazing work with young people.”

Next month’s Bollywood Extravaganza will include a two-course dinner plus entertainment from the UKs leading Bollywood entertainers Desi Nach, DJ Evellance and sitar and tabla music.

The event has been coordinated by the Harrogate Mayor in conjuntion with Nick Rahman, owner of Cardamom Black Restaurant in Harrogate.

Coun Jones said: "Nick and his wife Jess have welcomed my proposal for the unique Bollywood fundraiser with such wonderful enthusiasm.

"We are all hoping for a fun filled evening raising much needed funds for two worthy charities delivering fantastic service and results in our community."

If readers are wondering whether the Harrogate Mayor and her consort, husband Steve, will be dressed in appropriate costume for the charity Bollywood event, the answer is yes.

Coun Jones said: "I already have my dressing up box saved from my daughter’s party so my Consort and I will be getting into the spirit of things by wearing appropriate attire.

"In the words of my daughter at the time, we looked like Aladdin and Jamsime!"

The mayor is advising guests to dress to impress.

The event is sponsored by Grant Thornton and tables can be booked on 01423 313136.