Harrogate pub gets new name & new look

One of Harrogate's most real ale pubs has been resurrected, rejuvenated and restructured.
When the landlord of the Tap n Spile left after 23 years at the end of March, the Tap n Spile was a traditional-looking hostelry with darts, dogs and live music sessions in a setting of wooden flooring, stone walls, chalk boards and upright piano.
Now it's been rebranded by its owners Enterprise Inn as The Tap and undergone a thorough modernisation.
The pub, located opposite the Travel Lodge on Tower Street, retains its three room layout and its an outside seating area but the fixtures and fittings inside boast a whole rage of exciting new changes.
Cosy seats like a nice living room.
A 'craft beer shop' with takeaway bottles and cans.
Hot and cold snacks all day.
A huge pile offree board games.
From what we've seen, there has been no expansion at all in the number of handpulled real ale or craft beers, though we spotted a Roosters (courtesy of the award-winning Knaresborough-based micro-brewery.)