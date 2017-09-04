Harrogate’s Crown Hotel sold for £7.2m

One of the historic cornerstones of Harrogate’s hospitailty industry has been bought by a Singapore company for £7.2m.

The Crown Hotel, in the heart of Low Harrogate, was bought by the Fragrance Group, which invests in property and hospitailty businesses and is listed on the Singapore stock exchange.

In a Singapore Exchange filing today, the group also announced the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Fragrance UK-Harrogate, a property investment holding company with paid-up capital of £1m.

The 115-bedroom Crown Hotel is believed to date back to the 1600s and visitors have included Lord Byron, Sir Edward Elgar and, possibly, The Beatles.