Harrogate's musical talent remembers town musician at charity gig

The life of a well-known Harrogate musician will be remembered by singers, bands and other artists from across the town at a charity gig this July.

Harrogate musician and Darley man, Bob Bajic, died aged 64 from pancreatic cancer in February this year.

Bob Bajic played in and around Harrogate for more than 50 years. Picture: Luncy Morgan

But now friends of Bob and fellow musicians from across the district have come together in his memory to raise money for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

Lucy Morgan, lead singer of 'Let Luce' paid tribute to Bob, explaining he could simply listen to a song once and then play it 'beautifully'.

She said: "Bob was a well known and liked Darley man, who loved classic cars and music. He played around the Harrogate areas from the 60s right up until he sadly passed away this year.

"He could hear a perfect harmony and literally listen to a song once and be able to play it beautifully on either the guitar or the keyboard.

"He is truly missed by many and this is why we are dedicating a day of music to him, and hope to raise plenty of money and awareness for the terrible disease that sadly took him from us."

The charity gig will be held at the Manhattan Club, on Beech Avenue, Harrogate on July 1 starting at 7pm.

Alongside Let Luce, Harrogate band, The Diamonds, and local singer Laney Fox who played with Bob in a band called the 'Stray Foxes' will also be playing on the night and many more.

As well as musical entertainment gig-goers will have the chance to take part in a raffle all in aid of the good cause.

Admission to the gig is free but donations to the charity are welcome.