Harrogate showground hotel goes ahead after planning U-turn

A CONTROVERSIAL self-catering hotel is to be built on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, a year after councillors threw out the proposal.

The four-story building, with 98 rooms and a car park, is scheduled to open in two-and-a-half years’ time, at a cost of around £10m.

Its developers announced today that the project would go ahead after a government inspector overturned Harrogate Council’s refusal to grant it planning permission.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society, which hosts commercial events at the showground, as well as the annual Great Yorkshire Show, has supported the development, which, it said, would take its facilities “to the next level”.

The Leeds-based Parklane Property Group, which operates the Roomzzz brand of “aparthotels”, is behind the project. It has three similar hotels in Leeds and others in Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Chester.

Its rooms have holiday apartment-style kitchenettes to allow visitors to cook their own food.

The new hotel is to be built in an L-shape on a 1.3 acre site near the Sainsbury’s supermarket on Wetherby Road, which is currently used as a car park.

Harrogate planning officers had recommended it for approval last year but it was voted down by eight councillors on the planning committee because its prominence and modern look were deemed inappropriate.

The council’s refusal notice said the hotel would have an “over-dominant effect” on its surroundings and “would be harmful to the character and spatial quality of the area, by reason of its scale, siting and design”.

But the planning inspector, Kay Sheffield, said that “given the distance the hotel would be set back from the road and the scale of its neighbours, it is not considered that it would be uncharacteristic of its surroundings”.

Nigel Pulling, chief executive of the agricultural society, said he was “delighted” that permission had now been granted.

He said: “Roomzzz will really enhance our offering at the showground.

“From our visitors and competitors at the Great Yorkshire Show, to delegates and exhibitors for the Yorkshire Event Centre and Pavilions of Harrogate, the addition of 98 rooms for overnight accommodation will take us up to the next level.”

The development will include different sized apartments, from studios to penthouses, which, Roomzzz said, would “give guests the comfort of a boutique hotel with the convenience of a serviced apartment”. It will also include a gym, coffee shop and meeting rooms.

The company says its rooms are targeted at businessmen and at groups of people celebrating birthdays and other events.

Its chief executive, Naveen Ahmed, said: “The typical Roomzzz guests are professionals and international guests who are looking for a longer term stay than a hotel can usually offer. We are confident that the Roomzzz aparthotel will be of huge benefit to tourism and the economy.”

He added: “The company was founded in Yorkshire, so we know Harrogate well and believe it is the ideal location to expand the Roomzzz brand.”

The showground is host to nearly 700 events throughout the year, including fairs, trade shows, business conferences and wedding receptions. It hosts around half a million visitors each year, with its events said to generate £47m a year for the local economy.

Roomzzz, whose parent company also runs a student letting operation and owns Leeds Golf Centre at Moor Allerton, which it bought out of receivership six years ago, says it has a £75m development portfolio which also includes a new hotel in York.