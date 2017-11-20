Harrogate takes on the bullies at schools

A Harrogate writer has been helping a martial arts expert show pupils how to beat bullying at schools.

Local author and illustrator Francesca Hepton has been supporting Harrogate-based martial arts Instructor Master Hudson in a series of talks at schools including one at Rosstt Acre Primary School last week as part of national Anti-Bullying Week.

Master Hudson, who runs the AEGIS Martial Arts Academy in Harrogate, presented the five points in Bully-Busting Defence programme, a non-violent strategy based on the laws and rules of

Martial Arts, which has as its aim: “To be the best version of yourself”

Author Francesca. a graduate of the University of St Andrews and the University of Toulouse, read from her two anti-bullying books, Jack’s Roar and Kiki the Kung Fu Kitten which feature an anti-bullying theme.

Author Francesca said the most important point was to reassure youngsters there were ways of dealing with bullying.

She said: “I was a member of Master Hudson’s classes and he told me learning martial arts was a great way to build children’s self-confidence and resilience.

“He had been bullied himself as a six-year-old at school and set up a Bully Busting campaign at his academy. Then he asked me to present his five anti-bullying tips in a story with illustrations in a way children would enjoy.”

Their combined efforts have led to successful anti-bullying presentations in the past at local schools including St Joseph’s, St Peter’s, Rossett Acre, Coppice Valley, Hookstone, Bilton Grange, Saltergate and Ashville Pre-Prep.

Francesca’s books are now stocked by Harrogate’s only independent book shop, Imagined Things.