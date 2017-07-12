Harrogate Water bottling line operational

A £6.5 revamp of Harrogate Spring Water’s bottling line has become operational.

The water business announced the upgrade programme earlier this year after securing support from Enterprise Ventures SME Loans in the form of a £1m investment package.

The company has increased sales by more than 60 per cent in the past two years following its investment in a new line in 2014. It has now replaced its original glass production line with a combination line, capable of handling both glass and PET plastic.

The Harrogate firm claims the site is one of the most environmentally efficient in the world and the new state-of-the-art Krones technology will provide greater production flexibility and substantially increase capacity.

Jonathan Craig, Investment Director with Enterprise Ventures part of Mercia Technologies PLC, said: “Harrogate Spring Water is the fastest-growing independent brand in its sector and the company is successfully competing with the multi-national players, a considerable achievement given their large marketing budgets.

“The previous investment to increase production has clearly paid off, allowing the sales effort to push forward and opening up new routes to market both at home and abroad.

“This new investment will further boost capacity and should help the company take a step up to the next level.”

Harrogate Water Brands began production in 2002, building on the town’s 400-year history of water production.

It now exports to several countries worldwide.

Harrogate Water is the official water of Royal Ascot.

As part of the venture, its owner has provided a habitat for some 10,000 bees close to the site.