Harrogate Water to sponsor Team GB hockey team

Yorkshire food and drink giant Harrogate Water has landed a major three-year sponsorship agreement with England and Great Britain Hockey, a deal which will see the firm be the official water of the Hockey Women’s World Cup 2018.

England is the host nation for next year’s event with the sport on a domestic high following Great Britain’s gold medal winning performance in the Rio Olympics last year.

The deal adds to Harrogate Water’s record of sports sponsorship, being the official water of Royal Ascot and Ascot Racecourse and the official water of England Cricket for three years until March.

Nicky Cain of Harrogate Water said: “This is an exciting time to be involved with England and Great Britain Hockey and offers enormous opportunities. More than ten million Brits watched Great Britain win gold in Rio and the Hockey Women’s World Cup will have a global audience of around one billion.

“The great attraction of the sport for us is that hockey appeals to men and women in equal measure, with a family-friendly following and a strong healthy lifestyle bias.”

Countries taking part in the 2018 Women’s World Cup, alongside England, represent every continent and include Argentina, Australia, China, Germany, USA and South Africa. Altogether, 16 teams will compete at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in the Queen Olympic Park from July 21 to August 5.