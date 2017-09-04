Harry at street he built

PRINCE Harry was welcomed back to a street transformed for ex-service personnel to live in, even if one of the younger residents insisted he wiped his feet before he went into her home.

Little Lilly-Ann Flores, five, asked the royal visitor to wipe his feet after he knocked on the door of her home in Canada Street, Newton Heath, Manchester.

Prince Harry during his visit to the Walking With The Wounded hub for ex-service personnel making the transition back to civilian life in Manchester.

Harry obliged with an exaggerated jig. Her father, former soldier Simon Flores, said she always asks visitors to wipe their feet.

He said: “She’s the princess of the household.”

Mr Flores, 37, and his children, are one of a number of families living on Canada Street who have been housed with the help of the Walking for the Wounded (WWTW) charity.

The BBC’s DIY SOS team began the transformation of the street in 2015 with the help of Prince Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge.

Yesterday, Harry visited a number of the houses and the families who have moved in.

Harry visited the WWTW training house and joined a discussion on how partnerships can support mental health provision for ex-servicemen and women.