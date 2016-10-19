Harworth sees momentum in regional housebuilding

Regeneration specialist Harworth Group has completed the sale of​ housing plots to Taylor Wimpey at Torne Park – the​ ​former Rossington Colliery site near Doncaster – and has exchanged contracts with Harron Homes at its Prince of Wales site in Pontefract.

The ​Rotherham-based ​​c​ompany also expects to complete a further​ ​two sales by the year-end.​

Owen Michaelson, CEO of Harworth Group, said: "We believe these deals are a clear reflection of the continuing momentum in regional housebuilding, which has resumed in full following the short hiatus after the referendum vote in June, and underpin the fact that the UK still needs land for new housing.”

Taylor Wimpey has purchased land for 96 plots at Harworth’s Torne Park development, the former Rossington Colliery. The plots already have detailed planning consent in place and Taylor Wimpey will deliver a mixture of detached and semi-detached homes.

Harworth secured outline planning consent for a mixed-use scheme,​ ​including up to 1,200 new homes, commercial buildings, food retail, a school and a health centre.

Planning application for a further 250 houses is intended to be submitted in early 2017.

​In a separate transaction, Harron has exchanged contracts to purchase 89 plots at Harworth’s Prince​ ​of Wales site in Pontefract. The purchase is Harron’s second at the development and will deliver a​ ​selection of two, three and four-bed homes over the next 18 months. The contract is conditional upon​ ​the grant of a reserved matters planning consent for Harron’s house types, which has already been​ ​submitted to Wakefield council with a decision expected by December.

The wider Prince of Wales site has outline consent in place for residential and employment​ ​development and associated public open space. 150 homes have already been built out over the past​ ​18 months by Harron and Avant Homes. The site is Pontefract’s largest new housing development.