Harworth signs McLaren deal

Brownfield regeneration and property investment specialist Harworth has signed a conditional 20-year lease with McLaren Automotive on a new 75,000 ft2 bespoke unit at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).

The unit will be designed and built by Harworth. In a separate transaction, Harworth has also signed a 15-year lease with an unnamed advanced manufacturer for a new 11,044 ft2 unit at the AMP.

Harworth also announced that it has sold 8.17 acres to Taylor Wimpey to build a further 130 homes on its Waverley development.

Owen Michaelson, CEO of Harworth, said: “This announcement continues to demonstrate the fundamental strength of our regional residential and commercial markets. We are delighted to welcome McLaren to the AMP and to be able to support them in their ongoing growth.

“The two announced lease agreements serve as further examples of how we are improving the quality of our income base as we continue to deliver NAV (net asset value) growth across the portfolio.

“We are maintaining development momentum at the AMP and demand for new units remains high, with the McLaren deal demonstrating how the Harworth offering has evolved to incorporate the design and build of specialist purpose built units on behalf of blue-chip occupiers.

“The sale of residential plots to Taylor Wimpey marks our ninth sale of engineered housing land on Waverley. This will add to the 650 homes that have already built and occupied on the site since 2012, reflecting good demand for our engineered brownfield land from housebuilders.”

McLaren is expected to take occupation of the new unit in summer 2018, following practical completion.

The new purpose-built unit will act as McLaren’s new ‘Composites Technology Centre’, developing and building carbon-fibre tubs around which its vehicles are built.

The move to the AMP follows McLaren’s announcement in February of this year to create 200 jobs at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District as part of its research partnership with the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre which is already based at the AMP.