Have you seen missing Brian?

Police are appealing for anyone that has seen a man reported missing in Otley to get in touch.

Brian Locke, 65, was last seen this morning (Friday) at 8.23am.

He is described as white, with grey coloured hair (bald on top), clean shaven and wearing dark glasses, a black fleece, a maroon or deep pink polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Sgt Mikaela Reid, said: “I would appeal to anyone who sees Brian or has information about his whereabouts to call police immediately.”

Call police on 101 quoting log 399 of today (Friday 29 September).