Have you seen missing Leeds man Gavin Stokes?

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Leeds man who has been missing since August 9.

Gavin Stokes, 32, was reported missing by his family from Bracken Court in Geldard Road, Holbeck.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in and slim, with short brown hair.

It is believed that he often sleeps rough in Leeds city centre.

Anyone with any information about Gavin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Police via 101.