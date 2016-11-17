Have you seen missing teenager Tianna Henson?

Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl who has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday morning.

Tianna Henson, 15, who until recently was from the Sheffield area, was last seen wearing a multi-coloured cardigan, black jeans and black knee-high boots.

She was described as 5ft5, of small build with shoulder-length black hair, from a mixed background.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have seen Tianna or knows of her whereabouts to call 999 and not approach her.

It is believed she travelled up to Sheffield but could now be in the Rotherham or Humberside areas.

If sighted in Humberside please quote Humberside Police log number 165 of November 13.

If sighted in South Yorkshire please quote South Yorkshire Police incident number 354 of November 13.