Have you seen missing West Yorkshire man Samuel Reid?

Police are asking anyone who sees this missing West Yorkshire man to get in touch.

Samuel Reid, 25, of Illingworth, was last seen at 00.20am this morning on Nursery Lane, Ovenden.

Samuel Reid has not been seen since the early hours this morning.

He was wearing a green T-shirt and black trousers.

Samuel is described as white, 6ft 2in, and stocky. He has brown hair and a brown beard.

His right arm is heavily tattooed and his left arm is fully tattooed.

Anyone who sees Samuel is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 6 of 30 August.