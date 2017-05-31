Hawk 3D helps to bring crime scenes to life

A 3D printing company is helping West Yorkshire Police piece together crime scenes after securing a deal to supply a printer to the force.

Cleckheaton-based Hawk 3D Proto delivered a Delta WASP 4070 industrial 3D Printer to West Yorkshire Police at its Regional Scientific Support Unit (SSU).

30 May 2017....... Ben Hawksworth, CEO & Founder Hawk 3D Proto, a 3D printing company in Cleckheaton. Picture Tony Johnson.

The police force will use the printer to recreate accurate physical models of crime scenes, enabling the jury to examine the crime scene up close.

Daniel Sharp, crime scene surveying supervisor at West Yorkshire Police, said: “3D laser scan technology has been used by the Yorkshire and Humber Imaging Unit since 2008, producing 3D animations and plans for court use.

“It was a natural progression therefore to be able to recreate the crime scenes in solid 3D. This would enable judge and jury to hold the crime scene in their hands.

“A large scale 3D printer was required to meet these needs, and also to produce an innovative prototype and subsequent product for one of our close government partners.

“We are already using the 3D printer for the project and looking forward to using it to support investigations and court use.”

Ben Hawksworth, founder of Hawk 3D Proto, is hoping that this deal will see more work from police forces across the country follow.

“Hopefully, other law enforcement agencies will see this and realise that this is innovative technology that they can use going forward,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

Mr Hawksworth says there is further scope for the technology to be used beyond scientific support for law enforcement.

“Maybe even fire brigades could use it in their training,” he said.

Hawk 3D Proto not only delivered the 3D printing machine to the Scientific Support Unit, the Cleckheaton-based firm also helped train staff on how to use it.

“They were very quick at picking it up, as expected,” Mr Hawksworth said. “It took about four and a half hours to do the training because some people had zero experience and one or two had experienced 3D printing.

“We did it as a full overview as if none of them had done any 3D printing.”

Hawk 3D Proto was established in 2013. It is part of Cutwel, an engineering cutting tools supplier established in 1996 but which has roots dating back to 1986. Cutwel is Mr Hawksworth’s parent’s business. His interest in 3D printing was triggered by a leaflet.

He said: “I’ve been around the business all my life.

“Early 2012 I saw a leaflet for 3D printing. I was fascinated by what I saw.”

Mr Hawksworth decided that having a 3D printing arm would complement the cutting tools business.

He said: “All in all we just wanted to allow engineers and end-users the possibility to prototype things that would usually cost a fortune because that’s what 3D printing is about. It’s about cost effective prototypes for product designs.”

The company also works with firms such as nursery brand Silver Cross and shoe retailer Clarks.

Mr Hawksworth is hoping to raise awareness around 3D print technology.

He said: “I just want to be able to show people what this technology can do. We have a state-of-the-art 3D printing showroom here in Cleckheaton. This allows people to come and see it.

“We’re trying to tell the local community that we are here. If you’ve got a prototype that needs to be done we can help you out with that.”

Educating the masses

The 3D printing business hopes to do more work with education establishments.

Hawk 3D Proto has already donated a 3D printer to Bradford College, where Ben Hawksworth was once a pupil.

He said: “When I was at school, you never had a 3D printer you just kind of made everything out of cardboard or wood in design and technology.”

As well as helping schools and colleges make the most of 3D printing, Mr Hawksworth also wants to increase awareness of 3D printing amongst ordinary people.

“We do workshops here as well and training for anybody that wants some training on 3D printing,” he said.