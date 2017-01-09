Haywoods moves into iconic TV heartland

Top interior designer supplier Haywoods Trimmings is moving into an iconic mill complex that was used for the filming of TV shows Emmerdale and Heartbeat.

Haywoods has taken 556 sq ft of office space in the newly-renovated Old Engine Room at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley, between Leeds and Bradford.

Sunny Bank Mills, one of the most famous family-owned mills in Yorkshire, has been transformed into a modern office complex.

John Gaunt, joint MD of Edwin Woodhouse, the owner of Sunny Bank Mills, said: “This is an excellent example of a quality business being attracted to a quality business environment.

“It is also very appropriate that a modern company with links to the past is moving into our historic mills, which were at the forefront of the county’s textile industry in the 19th and 20th centuries. The symmetry is striking.”

Haywoods produces traditional and contemporary tassels, tiebacks, braids, ropes and fringes for leading interior designers across the world.

Richard Haywood, managing director, said: “We were looking for suitable premises in the area and came across Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley. I was impressed the high standards of the premises.

“We have been commissioned on a wide range of projects over the years including residential properties and grand country homes, luxury hotels, super yachts, the film and theatre industries, historic restorations and Royal palaces.”

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, added: “It is great to see the ambitious plans for Sunny Bank Mills coming to fruition. I have worked closely with some of the team at the Mills, and it has always struck me how they understand that the Mills play a very special part in our area’s history.”