Head of Hillsborough police inquiry steps down

The head of the ongoing police investigation into the Hillsborough disaster is standing down from the role.

Assistant Commissioner Jon Stoddart was appointed in December 2012 to lead Operation Resolve, which is examining the full circumstances surrounding the planning and preparation for, and the events of, the FA Cup semi-final in 1989, at which 96 Liverpool FC fans died.

Mr Stoddart is standing down after deciding there was a risk that his ongoing health issues could distract him from the vital job of leading the criminal investigation into what happened at Hillsborough, the Home Office said.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: “I would like to thank Jon Stoddart for the strong, dedicated leadership he has brought to Operation Resolve since December 2012. I am sure this was a very difficult decision for him to make.

“Everyone involved with Operation Resolve is absolutely clear that their work will continue apace, it remains on schedule and I look forward to announcing Jon’s successor in due course.”

Operation Resolve is investigating the decisions and actions of individuals and organisations that had responsibility for the planning and preparation of the match on April 15 1989, and events on the day, including the response of the emergency services to the unfolding disaster.

Gerry Donnellan, deputy officer in overall command of the investigation, said: “Everyone at Operation Resolve would like to thank Jon for his contribution and leadership over the past three and a half years and we all wish him and his family well for the future.

“Jon leaving will have no adverse impact on the inquiry.”

He added: “We will continue to work hard to establish whether any individual or organisation is criminally culpable for their role in the run up to, and on the day of, the disaster and we remain on track to deliver full files of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service by the turn of year.

“In Jon’s absence we will continue to meet with family members and will also work closely with the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are managing an aspect of our investigation.”