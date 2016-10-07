Healey makes return to shadow cabinet as Corbyn finalises team

WENTWORTH and Dearne MP John Healey has returned to the shadow cabinet as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn completed his new-look frontbench.

Mr Healey returns to the Shadow Housing Secretary job he quit in June among the wave of resignations from the shadow cabinet over concerns at Mr Corbyn’s leadership.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell, Leeds East MP Richard Burgon and Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett retain their shadow frontbench roles.

Following his re-election as party leader last month, Mr Corbyn insisted he would reach out to all sections of the party.

However, his decision to make Diane Abbott the Shadow Home Secretary and leave Emily Thornberry and John McDonnell as Shadow Foreign Secretary and Shadow Chancellor means the top jobs are dominated by loyalists.

The new line-up also sees Labour deputy leader Tom Watson also given the post of Shadow Culture Secretary.

Mr Corbyn said: “Following my re-election as Leader of the Labour Party I have made a number of new appointments to Labour’s Shadow Cabinet. For the first time, two of the three ‘great offices of state’ are shadowed by women. Once again the Shadow Cabinet has a majority of women, and has more black and minority ethnic appointees than any shadow cabinet or cabinet ever.

“I have acted to bring together a strong and diverse opposition leadership team.

“Our aim is to deliver what millions of people are demanding: a Labour Party focussed on holding this divisive government to account and winning the next general election.”