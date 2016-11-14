375words hdyhdydy hddydydy hdyhdyhd hdyhdydh

ONLY one fine was issued in the year after a crackdown on smoking in cars with children was launched.

It became illegal in England and Wales to smoke in a car or other vehicle with anyone under the age of 18 present from October 2015. Motorists and passengers were warned they could face a £50 penalty when the new regime was unveiled.

But now research has shown that enforcement has been minimal.

In the 12 months after the law was imposed, only a single penalty was issued, according to responses to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests from 42 police forces in England and Wales. Other cases were dealt with by verbal warnings.

Under the scheme, police can pass information to local authorities who can issue penalty notices and collect fines, according to the Department of Health.

The Local Government Association said it was not aware of any fines being handed out by councils over the issue.

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said it has been “really difficult” for members to enforce the law - arguing that a “piece of the jigsaw is missing” as police do not have the power to issue on-the-spot fines.

FOI requests were sent to forces asking how many fines and warnings had been issued in the year after the rule took effect.

Only Northumbria Police gave a figure other than zero for fines, reporting one case involving a driver.

Three forces - the Met Police, Dyfed Powys and Devon and Cornwall - gave figures on warnings, with two, six and three respectively.

Merseyside Police received reports of two alleged offences in moving vehicles, in Sefton and St Helens, but the drivers were not traced.

The new legislation, which took effect on October 1 last year, was introduced to protect children from the effects of second-hand smoke.

A Department of Health spokesman said: “We have always been clear that the measure of success for this legislation will be in changes in attitude and behaviour.”