Affected by cancer? This event could help

A new free event will provide information and advice to help people affected by cancer.

A MAJOR event is set to help people live better with and beyond cancer, highlighting the avenues of support available to Yorkshire patients and their families.

Jean Clark

Life with Cancer 2017 is an inaugural event organised by leading charity Yorkshire Cancer Research, an organisation dedicated to improving outcomes for patients living in the region.

The ground-breaking free event, to be held in Harrogate, will bring together cancer experts, including researchers and healthcare professionals, as well as representatives from Yorkshire-based support services.

It means patients, their families, carers and friends can pick up vital information, ask questions and learn techniques to help them cope with the complex issues related to the disease.

More than 560 people are diagnosed with cancer every week in Yorkshire. At the moment, there are around 195,000 people in the region living with or beyond a cancer diagnosis. That number is expected to rise to 298,000 by 2030.

While the good news is that the number of people surviving cancer continues to rise, there is a growing need for families and patients to receive support for the emotional, physical and practical issues that come with a diagnosis. From collecting benefits to dietary needs, emotional counsel to physical rehabilitation.

To help, Life with Cancer 2017 was designed with people who have ‘hands on’ experience of the disease, to ensure it covers all angles. During a series of workshops, visitors can pick up vital tips on how to cope with a cancer diagnosis, access financial and legal advice, manage side effects of treatment and find out more about the language we use to talk about cancer.

The programme covers a wide selection of topics, from getting involved in clinical trials to how to discuss feelings related to cancer, mindfulness, and carer support. It will also cover lifestyle choices, and investigate how these may impact on recurrence.

Along with expert advice from researchers and healthcare professionals, visitors will also have the opportunity to share their experiences and learn from others.

Visitors will be equipped with a vital toolkit of information to help see them through treatment and beyond.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Being diagnosed with cancer is one of the hardest things a person will ever have to deal with. From coming to terms with the initial shock of being told you have cancer, to making decisions about treatment and dealing with side effects, it’s an experience that will forever change a person’s life.

“Beyond the immediate medical care, there are so many other issues that come along with a cancer diagnosis.

“We want people in Yorkshire living with and beyond cancer to know that they are not alone. We want to provide them with the very best information and advice so that they feel better supported and go on to live long and healthy lives.”

The event is open to cancer patients (past and present), their carers, family and friends, and feedback from visitors will help shape the way Yorkshire Cancer Research distributes its funds in the future.

The initiative is part of Yorkshire Cancer Research’s innovative ten year strategy aimed at saving 2000 more lives in Yorkshire every year by 2025

Life with Cancer 2017 will be held at Harrogate Convention Centre on Thursday, November 16. Entry is free, but anyone wanting to attend must register before the event, at http://yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/lwc2017/registration/