Axed Leeds care home set to be transformed into 37 bed NHS recovery hub

LEEDS City COUNCIL chiefs have set out a “transition plan” for an elderly care home earmarked for closure which is set to be as a 37-bed NHS intermediate care and recovery support centre.

Members of the council’s executive board voted last September to approve the closure of Middlecross care home in Armley, Siegen Manor in Morley, and The Green in Seacroft, and their associated day centres.

At an executive board meeting in February, councillors agreed a proposal that will ensure The Green continues to be a council-run centre.

A report to today’s (Weds April 19) meeting of Leeds City Council’s executive board states it is planned to close The Green as a residential care home and day centre in July before a three month refurbishment project is carried out.

It is then planned to re-open as The Green Recovery Hub in November.

A report to the executive board meeting concludes: “NHS Commissioners has confirmed the commissioning of 37 intermediate care beds at The Green and as such the detailed transition plan can be delivered to transform The Gren into a bed-based recovery centre.”