Cheswold Park Hospital in Doncaster ‘inadequate’ report finds

A secure hospital placed in special measures amid concerns over safety and leadership has hit back at a report which rated it “inadequate”.

The Cheswold Park Hospital in Doncaster, which cares for up to 109 men detained under the Mental Health Act, has been warned it has six months to improve before action is taken by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Now, after the report was formally published, the hospital has said it is “surprised” at its contents which are “far from sufficient” to reflect its current position.

Having assessed the report in June, the hospital has said, it had challenged some of the findings but was “disappointed” to see these hadn’t been changed.

“Following substantial and evidenced representations, some changes were made to the report but the changes are far from sufficient to properly reflect the position,” a spokesman said.

“We are surprised and disappointed that there has been publication by CQC despite being asked to delay such until after consideration of the additional evidence that the CQC know is being prepared. “The hospital welcomes inspections as it is committed to providing the highest standards of care possible, further the hospital has addressed the issues raised from February’s visit and is proud of its record of providing excellence in care.”

The CQC report, published on Friday after an inspection in February, raised concerns over a number of issues at the hospital including care plans, cleanliness, medications, safety procedures and the failure to report a number of serious incidents.

It rated the hospital as inadequate over safety and leadership, with improvements required for effectiveness of services, caring, and responsiveness.

Breaches had been found of four regulations when inspectors visited in 2015 and, the report said, while efforts had been made to improve services, not enough had been done while new problems were discovered.

These included a lack of comprehensive care plans or effective monitoring of patients’ health, management of medicines, incomplete patients’ records, and concerns over the following of safety procedures.

Inspectors also found that the hospital imposed blanket restrictions on patients’ freedom, with patients on some wards only allowed to shave at certain times of the day, and others searched on their return from leave.

“Areas of the hospital were visibly unclean, with debris on floors and surfaces,” the report said. “Ward kitchens were worn and tired.”

The hospital has now been warned it will be inspected again within six months and if insufficient measures have been taken, or if it is still rated inadequate, the CQC will intervene.

“We will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service,” the report said. “This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration within six months if they do not improve.

“The service will be kept under review and, if needed, could be escalated to urgent enforcement action.

“Where necessary another inspection will be conducted within a further six months, and if there is not enough improvement we will move to close the service.”

The purpose-built Cheswold Park Hospital, providing low and medium secure accommodation to men with mental health needs and an offending background, or who require assessment and treatment, has capacity for up to 109 patients detained under the Mental Health Act.

While concerns were raised over an “unclear and complex” leadership and governance structure, staff training standards and supervision and appraisal, the CQC report did highlight its range of therapies, dedicated staff, and a “positive approach” from most employees who knew the patients well. And, the report found, the number of restraint and seclusion episodes had “significantly” reduced with the introduction of a new approach.